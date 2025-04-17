HR Grapevine

Breaches of employee data rose to the highest level in at least six years, jumping by 14 per cent in 2024 alone, according to an analysis by law firm Nockolds.

According to Nockolds, reports to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) of breaches of employee data jumped from 3,208 in 2023 to 3,679 in 2024. The number of reported breaches relating to employees’ data is at the highest level since at least 2019 when 3,010 breaches were reported to the ICO.