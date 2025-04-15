HR Grapevine

An employment tribunal has rejected a teacher’s claims of racial and sexual discrimination against a Buckinghamshire grammar school, ruling that a misspelling of her surname by an exams officer was a typing error, not an act of racial harassment.

Chandrika Punshon, who identifies as Indo-Canadian, brought a series of claims against The Royal Latin School, including direct race and sex discrimination, harassment, and damaging accusations of professional misconduct. But all were dismissed, with the tribunal criticising her conduct as “scandalous”, “vexatious”, and “intimidating”.