5 mins read

'Simple error' | No racial motive behind typo in teacher's name, judge rules

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
No racial motive behind typo in teacher's name, judge rules

An employment tribunal has rejected a teacher’s claims of racial and sexual discrimination against a Buckinghamshire grammar school, ruling that a misspelling of her surname by an exams officer was a typing error, not an act of racial harassment.

Chandrika Punshon, who identifies as Indo-Canadian, brought a series of claims against The Royal Latin School, including direct race and sex discrimination, harassment, and damaging accusations of professional misconduct. But all were dismissed, with the tribunal criticising her conduct as “scandalous”, “vexatious”, and “intimidating”.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

UK firms that axe DEI face heightened legal risks, ELA warns
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

‘Incoherent’ | UK firms that axe DEI face heightened legal risks, ELA warns

How mergers & acquisitions impact workplace culture
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Change management | How mergers & acquisitions impact workplace culture

Heathrow CEO went to bed as closure crisis unfolded - is that OK?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

Leadership | Heathrow CEO went to bed as closure crisis unfolded - is that OK?

Retention beyond pay: Five ways to hold onto your best people in 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Retention beyond pay: Five ways to hold onto your best people in 2025

Neonatal care leave: Four common scenarios employers could face
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Neonatal care leave: Four common scenarios employers could face

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni