HR Grapevine

The Government has announced plans to support frontline staff with new action to improve working lives, enhance career progression and tackle violence.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting unveiled a comprehensive support package as part of a range of recommendations accepted by the government under the Agenda for Change contract - which covers over a million frontline NHS workers - following the agreement of the 2023 pay deal.
