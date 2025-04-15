HR Grapevine

Week by week, more and more businesses are increasing the amount of time they require employees to be in the office. Whereas just a couple of years ago, remote working was seen as the future of employment (how did we ever work in an office five days a week? We all pondered), it's becoming ever more rarer to find a fully remote job.

One of the latest firms to hit the headlines over RTO (return to office) plans is WPP which, in a bid to entice staff back into the office, is offering free lunches on Fridays. It’s the latest in a series of “work perks” being trialled by large employers keen to increase office attendance.