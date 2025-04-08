3 mins read

Secret weapon | Military veterans offer answer to persistent skills shortages, report finds

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Military veterans offer answer to persistent skills shortages, report finds

UK employers could reduce training costs and fill key skills gaps by tapping into the underused talent pool of military veterans, according to new research released by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA) and the Forces Employment Charity (FEC).

The study highlights the potential financial and operational benefits of hiring veterans, revealing that 85% of businesses already employing them believe that increased veteran recruitment could help address long-standing workforce shortages.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Government proposes sick note overhaul to get more people back into work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

'Big difference' | Government proposes sick note overhaul to get more people back into work

Do personality tests discriminate?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 11 mins read

Candidate evaluation | Do personality tests discriminate?

Ghosted & Exhausted: Can AI Chatbots Elevate the Candidate and Recruiter Experience?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Ghosted & Exhausted: Can AI Chatbots Elevate the Candidate and Recruiter Experience?

The Scientific Guide to Avoiding Mis-Hires
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

The Scientific Guide to Avoiding Mis-Hires

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni