HR Grapevine

Labour MP and West of England Mayor Dan Norris has been accused of workplace harassment and bullying, following his arrest last week over allegations of child sex offences.
The MP for North East Somerset and Hanham was arrested on Friday on suspicion of child abduction, child sex offences, rape, and misconduct in a public office. He was immediately suspended by the Labour Party.
