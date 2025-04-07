HR Grapevine

Ryanair and its agency partner have launched a fresh legal bid to overturn tribunal rulings that classified a pilot as an employee rather than a self-employed contractor - a case that could reshape employment practices across the gig economy and aviation sector alike.

The Court of Appeal this week heard arguments in the case of Jason Lutz, a former Ryanair pilot who successfully claimed that despite being hired via Storm Global and operating through a limited company, his working arrangement constituted genuine employment.