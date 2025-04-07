HR Grapevine

An employment tribunal has found that questioning a woman about why she wants to work and earn money is “inherently sexist”, in a case where a former antiques shop worker was awarded over £56,000 in compensation after a litany of employment law breaches.

Ms A Pereira brought successful claims against her former employer, Wellington Antiques Limited, and its owner, Mr John Michael Wellington, including for harassment related to sex, breach of contract, wrongful dismissal, and victimisation.