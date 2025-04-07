HR Grapevine

3 mins read

'Big difference' | Government proposes sick note overhaul to get more people back into work

Government proposes sick note overhaul to get more people back into work

The government is considering a major overhaul of the sick note process as part of plans to reduce the number of people leaving the workforce due to health issues, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has confirmed.

Speaking to The i newspaper, Kendall said that a new review led by former John Lewis chair Sir Charlie Mayfield will examine how businesses can better support people with health conditions to remain in or return to work. 

