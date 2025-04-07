HR Grapevine

The government is considering a major overhaul of the sick note process as part of plans to reduce the number of people leaving the workforce due to health issues, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has confirmed.
Speaking to The i newspaper, Kendall said that a new review led by former John Lewis chair Sir Charlie Mayfield will examine how businesses can better support people with health conditions to remain in or return to work.
