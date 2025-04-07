HR Grapevine

Premier League side Fulham Football Club has been awarded the Menopause Friendly Accreditation.
Encompassing all its staff - from its head office at Motspur Park to Craven Cottage - the club’s menopause friendly practices have shifted its workplace culture, despite its male-dominated environment.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from