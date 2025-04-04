At a time when finances continue to be squeezed, with costs rising across the board, the conversation around financial wellbeing has rarely been more important.
On this week’s episode of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Peter Crush is joined by Jen Quinn, Financial Wellbeing Manager at Virgin Money, to discuss a recent partnership with Mind and Scottish Action for Mental Health.
