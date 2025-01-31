Continue reading for FREE!

What we did decide pretty early on however, was that any meetings we did have would be ‘all-Zoom or no-Zoom’ – that is people had to be visible and un-muted.
When I began to feel that this way of working was likely to be a more permanent way of working, I sensed it was essential that we devised rationales for why. The outcome of this was the creation of our Covid Knowledge Centre. Looking back at, I think people appreciated the way we helped achieved good outcomes for people at that immediate point in time. We allowed people to self-manage; we decided we’d put people’s health first; and resignations were almost non-existent. We had no conversations about whether we felt people were sloping off.
We probably experienced what I would call ten years’ worth of digital innovation in one year. With it, the biggest change was the realization that everyone can now work remotely – which to me, actually meant that we ‘lost’ something of our pre-Covid USP, which was the ability to offer work flexibly. Now, everyone was doing it, and we were no longer different about what we could offer.
I also think this did mark the arrival of a change in employee expectations. Suddenly flexibility almost became something that was ‘demanded’ as a right. I think this explains why there’s been so much pushback against return-to-office requests.
