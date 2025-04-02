HR Grapevine

An employee became visibly distressed after accidentally viewing a document titled "Concerns Re Liv" on her manager’s screen - a document about her - without receiving any apology, an employment tribunal has heard.

The tribunal also found that Barnwood Trust - a charity supporting disabled people and people with mental health conditions - failed in its duty to make reasonable adjustments for the claimant, Olivia Tilley, who was disabled under the Equality Act due to epilepsy, Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), and neurodivergent conditions.