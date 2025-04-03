HR Grapevine

A senior executive at a digital consultancy was unfairly dismissed after her employer decided it could no longer afford the pay rise it had promised her, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Grace Ejiga, formerly Head of Bid Management at Olive Jar Digital, was the company’s highest-paid employee on a salary of £80,000 plus commission. She was sacked in May 2024 following what the tribunal found was an “artificially constructed” attempt to paint her departure as a resignation.