HR Grapevine

Hiring suitable talent for core corporate roles is becoming increasingly difficult, with 73% of hiring leaders saying they’ve lost employees to companies offering greater flexibility.
A new report by global employment expert Remote surveyed over 4,000 business and HR leaders responsible for staff recruitment. It found that over four in ten office-based businesses are struggling to find candidates with the right skills. 98% of respondents report that flexibility is a key factor for candidates when considering a job offer.
