Continue reading for FREE!

The King of flat-pack furniture has been dogged by high turnover and hampered by a retail environment in which low-wages and a part-time culture has meant people leave in their droves; Kirsty Bingham, People and Culture Centre of Expertise Manager for the UK & Ireland has set out to change that and together with a whole raft of initiatives she and the people team are changing the employer brand to one in which people want to stick around.

Kirsty Bingham People and Culture Centre of Expertise Manager, UK & Ireland

What’s the day-to-day like as People and Culture Centre of Expertise Manager, IKEA?

As the People and Culture Centre of Expertise Manager for the UK & Ireland, I work with a large team to steer the development of people strategy initiatives from talent acquisition, learning development, diversity equality & inclusion, total rewards, wellbeing, and employee relations to create a seamless, aligned and consistent approach across all. Securing we add the maximum value to our co-workers and ultimately our customers.