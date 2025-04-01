HR Grapevine

Hybrid workers take fewer sick days, are less stressed and enjoy improved levels of health and wellbeing according to new research.

A study of more than 2,000 hybrid workers by International Workplace Group, the world’s largest operator of flexible workspaces, found that more than a third (34%) are taking fewer sick days now they have some flexibility over how and where they work. The benefits do not end there with 71% of hybrid workers making time for preventative healthcare such as regular screenings, check-ups and lifestyle changes.