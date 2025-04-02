HR Grapevine

B&Q has created an inclusive language guide for its staff, advising against using phrases that may bring negative connotations to certain disabilities.
The DIY chain has, for example, suggested staff avoid using terms at work such as ‘blind drunk’ or ‘deaf to our pleas’ , as was first reported by The Telegraph.
