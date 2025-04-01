HR Grapevine

Almost half of UK professionals would think about quitting their job if their employer forced them back to the office full-time, new research suggests.
First reported by The Guardian, recruitment firm Hays found that 48% of surveyed workers would be tempted to hand in their notice, should they be faced with an RTO mandate. This percentage was even higher among women (58%) while 42% of men would consider finding a new employer.
