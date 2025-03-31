HR Grapevine

Sky plans to slash 2,000 jobs from its UK workforce and shut three call centres in a move towards more digital communications.
The media giant’s decision will see a headcount reduction of around seven percent, as it plans to make the component “future-ready” by shifting customer service roles from phone-based to digital.
