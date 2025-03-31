HR Grapevine

7 mins read

'Sharp uptick' | Biggest monthly increase in vacancies for 3 years despite slashed growth forecasts

Biggest monthly increase in vacancies for 3 years despite slashed growth forecasts

Monthly job vacancies rose by almost four percent in February, bringing relief to job hunters across the UK, according to new figures.

The latest UK Job Market report from job matching platform Adzuna, showed that UK hiring recorded its biggest monthly increase in three years in February, up +3.73% to 859,329, a positive sign for UK businesses despite a gloomy economic outlook and growth forecasts being slashed by the OBR. Graduate (+16.7%) and Healthcare & Nursing (+10.17%) were responsible for the rebound which follows months of negligible to minimal growth.

