HR Grapevine

Spring Statement | HR experts warn of growing pressures ahead of April changes

HR experts warn of growing pressures ahead of April changes

While the Government’s Spring Statement avoided major new surprises, HR and business leaders are urging caution as previously announced employment costs loom.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first Spring Statement offered little in the way of headline-grabbing announcements for employers - especially when compared to the Autumn Budget, which hiked employer National Insurance and minimum wage rates. Yet despite the subdued tone, HR experts say the cost burden on employers remains real, and some are disappointed at the lack of further support to help firms absorb the changes set to take effect from April.

