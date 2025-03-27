HR Grapevine

A senior solicitor who referred to colleagues as “Jabba the Hutt”, “Pol Pot” and “The Twittering Fool” has been fined £15,000 by a disciplinary panel for inappropriate and offensive conduct that “harmed the reputation of the profession”.

Leo Benedict Michael Foster, who had worked at BNP Paribas for nearly three decades and headed its London Debt and Equity Markets legal team, admitted using a series of “inappropriate, unprofessional and offensive nicknames” for colleagues, and sending emails peppered with profanities and derogatory remarks over an eight-month period between 2020 and 2021.