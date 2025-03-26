6 mins read

Age inequality | Older workers facing 'postcode lottery' for job opportunities

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Older workers facing 'postcode lottery' for job opportunities

Workers in their 50s and 60s are battling a postcode lottery when it comes to employment opportunities, new research has found.

The Centre for Ageing Better’s State of Ageing 2025 report revealed significant regional variations in job prospects for older workers, with some areas showing a pronounced drop-off in employment rates for people aged 50 and above, compared to younger age groups.

