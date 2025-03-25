HR Grapevine

Three in five (60%) UK businesses say the upcoming rise in National Insurance Contributions will reduce their ability to make new hires this year, according to new research by Indeed Flex, the online marketplace for flexible and temporary work, has revealed.
A survey of 2,000 business managers and recruitment decision-makers reveals that nearly a third (29%) of firms have slowed down or paused recruitment since the Chancellor announced the tax changes on 30 October.
