HR Grapevine

An HMRC employee who received a birthday card from colleagues, after explicitly stating they didn’t want to celebrate the occasion - has been awarded £25,000 by a tribunal.

Ms Toure successfully sued her employers after raising more than 20 allegations against HMRC, with the tribunal upholding several claims of race and disability harassment, discrimination, and victimisation. One of the most notable claims surrounded circumstances in which her superiors sent her a birthday card despite her clear objections.