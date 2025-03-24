HR Grapevine

3 mins read

'Prevalent issue' | NHS must rethink how it promotes managers, HR leaders say

NHS must rethink how it promotes managers, HR leaders say

NHS managers need to be appointed based on leadership skills, not clinical expertise, in order to do the job effectively, according to a new report based on HR leaders’ thoughts.

A report from the University of Central Lancashire’s School of Business - which looked at employee relations across the entire NHS - found that the pressures on line managers, who are often managing their operational and management roles, mean they regularly don't have the capability, capacity or confidence to undertake people management tasks.

