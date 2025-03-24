HR Grapevine

More than two-thirds (69%) of employers in the UK now offer a responsibly invested company pension, but less than half have it as their default option (44%), which puts the onus on employees to take action if they want to switch.

However, Scottish Widows’ Responsibly Invested Pensions Report reveals that nearly two thirds (61%) of employees have no idea how to do that, highlighting a growing need for employers and advisers to educate workers on this issue.