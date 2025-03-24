HR Grapevine

4 mins read
'Cheaper isn't better' | Chancellor 'confident' 10,000 civil service 'back office' jobs can be axed

Chancellor 'confident' 10,000 civil service 'back office' jobs can be axed

Around 10,000 jobs are set to be axed in the civil service as the Government eyes up a major saving spree. Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed that Labour plans to reduce government running costs by 15% by the end of the decade.

As part of the belt tightening, back office and admin roles are set to be culled so that frontline workers can be maintained. Roles in HR, office management and communications are widely expected to be part of the massive job cuts. Travel budgets and consultation fees will also be slashed.

