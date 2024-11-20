HSBC asks managers to reapply for their jobs in cost-cutting drive

HSBC is reportedly requiring hundreds of senior managers to reapply for their jobs as the bank’s CEO intensifies efforts to streamline operations and cut costs.
According to anonymous insiders who spoke to Bloomberg, interviews are already underway for the positions in the financial giant’s newly established Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) division.
