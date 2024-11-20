3 mins read

Senior shake-up | HSBC asks managers to reapply for their jobs in cost-cutting drive

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HSBC asks managers to reapply for their jobs in cost-cutting drive

HSBC is reportedly requiring hundreds of senior managers to reapply for their jobs as the bank’s CEO intensifies efforts to streamline operations and cut costs.

According to anonymous insiders who spoke to Bloomberg, interviews are already underway for the positions in the financial giant’s newly established Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) division.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Starling Bank staff resign as new CEO demands more in-office work - despite insufficient desk space
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

‘Grey corporate hellscape’ | Starling Bank staff resign as new CEO demands more in-office work - despite insufficient desk...

Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults 'hide' at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

‘A way to go’ | Zurich UK to offer free assessments & sensory maps after finding half of neurodivergent adults...

Nvidia CEO says employees will one day work alongside AI colleagues - should we be excited or scared?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

'No question' | Nvidia CEO says employees will one day work alongside AI colleagues - should we be excited...

Redefining skills: How assessment data can give you a strategic advantage
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Redefining skills: How assessment data can give you a strategic advantage

Time to Thrive: Getting the Impact You Want from Coaching
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Time to Thrive: Getting the Impact You Want from Coaching

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni