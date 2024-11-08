1 min read

Podcast | 'Happy Teams. Happy Customers. Happy Days' - How Savers became a Great Place to Work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
'Happy Teams. Happy Customers. Happy Days' - How Savers became a Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work

This week on the HR Grapevine Podcast, we hand the mic over to Shalagh Fredericks, Head of Content at Great Place To Work UK.

Together with Sharon Curness, Head of People at Savers Health and Beauty, and Jon Rice, Consultant at Great Place To Work UK, Fredericks takes a closer look into Savers’ culture and how it became a certified Great Place to Work.

Tune in to hear Curness’ first-hand advice having executed a range of engagement and retention-building messages, policies, and practices, including:

  • The ‘We Love You as You Are’ messaging communicated to all employees across head office and 520 UK stores

  • The ‘Back to the Floor’ scheme

  • The ‘Happy Teams. Happy Customers. Happy Days’ approach at Savers

About Great Place to Work

Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all.

We're on a mission to change the way the world works by creating more resilient, successful, sustainable businesses. Great Place To Work® gives leaders and organisations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience.

Find out more

Up next

You might also like

The role people leaders play in fostering great workplace wellbeing
Podcast | The role people leaders play in fostering great workplace wellbeing
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What makes a company a great place to work?
Podcast | What makes a company a great place to work?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

Fostering inclusion | What HR can learn from International Men's Day 2024

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

Abuse scandal | Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns as ministers employed by CofE demand 'complete...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

ALL reasonable steps | Sexual harassment cases may soar in light of extended regulations - here's what employers need...

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

HR in the Age of AI: Transforming Culture and Performance

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Time to Thrive: Getting the Impact You Want from Coaching

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni