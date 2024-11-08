'Happy Teams. Happy Customers. Happy Days' - How Savers became a Great Place to Work

This week on the HR Grapevine Podcast, we hand the mic over to Shalagh Fredericks, Head of Content at Great Place To Work UK.

Together with Sharon Curness, Head of People at Savers Health and Beauty, and Jon Rice, Consultant at Great Place To Work UK, Fredericks takes a closer look into Savers’ culture and how it became a certified Great Place to Work.

Tune in to hear Curness’ first-hand advice having executed a range of engagement and retention-building messages, policies, and practices, including:

The ‘We Love You as You Are’ messaging communicated to all employees across head office and 520 UK stores

The ‘Back to the Floor’ scheme

The ‘Happy Teams. Happy Customers. Happy Days’ approach at Savers

About Great Place to Work

Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all.

We're on a mission to change the way the world works by creating more resilient, successful, sustainable businesses. Great Place To Work® gives leaders and organisations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience.

