Gen-Z, skills-based uncertainty, & the crucial human connection: Reflections from Udemy's London Leaders Luncheon

On Thursday November 7, leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, Udemy, hosted its third annual ‘London Leaders Luncheon’, an event in which prominent experts came together to discuss the major trends impacting the learning and development landscape.

Hosted at the iconic Searcy’s restaurant in the Gherkin, London, Udemy put together a series of sessions that centred on three core themes identified in its 2025 Global Learning & Skills Trends Report, set for release on November 14: shifting demographics, the impact of AI and the rapid pace of change, and the shift to becoming a skills-based organisation.