2 mins read

Industry News | Back of the net! HiBob announces new partnership to enable 'high-performance teams' at Fulham Football Club

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Back of the net! HiBob announces new partnership to enable 'high-performance teams' at Fulham Football Club

HCM platform provider HiBob has announced it will be partnering with Premier League football team Fulham Football Club.

HiBob has been named as an Official Supplier for the Club, which said it was seeking an “engaging and supportive” platform that would allow them to connect employees with the organisation’s mission and objectives.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

What HR can learn from International Men's Day 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

Fostering inclusion | What HR can learn from International Men's Day 2024

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns as ministers employed by CofE demand 'complete culture change'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

Abuse scandal | Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigns as ministers employed by CofE demand 'complete...

Sexual harassment cases may soar in light of extended regulations - here's what employers need to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 7 mins read

ALL reasonable steps | Sexual harassment cases may soar in light of extended regulations - here's what employers need...

Building for Growth: Streamlining Your HR to Scale Efficiently
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Building for Growth: Streamlining Your HR to Scale Efficiently

Cloud-Ready HR: Steps to Seamless HRIS Implementation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Cloud-Ready HR: Steps to Seamless HRIS Implementation

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni