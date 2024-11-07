Back of the net! HiBob announces new partnership to enable 'high-performance teams' at Fulham Football Club

HCM platform provider HiBob has announced it will be partnering with Premier League football team Fulham Football Club.
HiBob has been named as an Official Supplier for the Club, which said it was seeking an “engaging and supportive” platform that would allow them to connect employees with the organisation’s mission and objectives.
