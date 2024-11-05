7 mins read

'Toxic, lawless' | F-word usage 'common in the North' - tribunal finds company unfairly dismissed worker who swore at colleague

F-word usage 'common in the North' - tribunal finds company unfairly dismissed worker who swore at colleague

A tribunal has ruled that a wholesaler unfairly dismissed an employee who swore at a colleague, after it found that swearing and ‘banter’ was commonplace in the “dysfunctional” and “toxic” office.

Mr R Ogden, who worked as a driver and trainer for Booker Ltd in Royton, Oldham, brought an unfair dismissal claim, asserting that he was sacked based on an isolated outburst that didn’t reflect his usual conduct.

