F-word usage 'common in the North' - tribunal finds company unfairly dismissed worker who swore at colleague

A tribunal has ruled that a wholesaler unfairly dismissed an employee who swore at a colleague, after it found that swearing and ‘banter’ was commonplace in the “dysfunctional” and “toxic” office.
Mr R Ogden, who worked as a driver and trainer for Booker Ltd in Royton, Oldham, brought an unfair dismissal claim, asserting that he was sacked based on an isolated outburst that didn’t reflect his usual conduct.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from