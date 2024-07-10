Half of employers say absence now more difficult to manage

Half of employers say that adopting a hybrid working model in their organisation has made it more difficult to manage staff absence, according to a new survey by employment law and HR consultancy WorkNest.

Since the pandemic forced a wide scale work-from-home experiment, 83% of organisations have adopted a hybrid work model permanently. With this way of working often cited as the most-desired employee benefit and employees now having the legal right to request flexible working from day one of their employment, it is likely that the demand to work on a hybrid basis will only increase further.