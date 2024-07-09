Nearly 4 in 10 HRDs say their business is falling behind in diversity

Almost four in every 10 Chief HR Officers (37%) feel their organisation is falling behind when it comes to diversity in their workforce, with more than half (52%) of CEOs agreeing, according to research from The IN Group.
To rectify this, 76% of executives confirmed they have a diversity and inclusion strategy in place in their approach to hiring technology talent into the business, the research revealed.
