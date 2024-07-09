Ban unpaid internships - not because they don't pay, but because they deepen inequality

When you hear the words ‘unpaid labour’ it’s unlikely you’d think of Western countries as being places that would endorse this. After all, one of the things we pride ourselves of in the UK are robust labour rights.

However, there seems to be an element of cognitive dissonance when we think about unpaid internships as work that isn’t paid for by employers. Although the unpaid internship has decreased in popularity over the years, and technically isn’t classified as ‘unpaid work’, the prominence of them is still high.