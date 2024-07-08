Timpson CEO appointed as new Prisons Minister - here's why

James Timpson OBE, CEO of the Timpson Group, has been appointed as the UK's Minister for Prisons, Parole, and Probation by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Timpson, one of the UK’s most renowned business leaders, is in charge of a plethora of high street staples across over 2,000 stores, including the eponymous key-cutting & shoe repair brand Timpson, Max Spielmann, Johnsons Cleaners, Snappy Snaps, Jeeves of Belgravia, The Watch Lab and Flock Inns.