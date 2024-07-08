CEO's list of things he's 'sick of hearing' from staff goes viral - for a good reason

A prominent UK chief executive has attracted attention online after revealing a list of phrases he's "sick of hearing" from his workforce.

In a recent post on X, Rob Dance, the founder of Rock, one of the UK's largest IT consultancies, shared a provocative list on a whiteboard of things he was "sick of hearing" from his employees. The list included common requests such as, "Can I leave early today?", "My child is sick, can I rush off?", and "I'll be late in the morning.