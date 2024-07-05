Who cares if staff are working in the garden? It shouldn't matter

One of the biggest downfalls of at-home work is missing that all important vitamin D on a sunny day. Unless you make a concerted effort to leave the house, you’re likely to have wound up only seeing the outdoors for a quick nip to the shops or in-between doing your school run.

This compares to the 20-minute walk you might experience from the station to your office in the early morning or sitting on the steps outside your office with your colleagues and a sandwich. Whether we’re conscious of it or not, there are generally more moments for being outdoors when we have to work in the office.