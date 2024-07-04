Over half of employees can't go 30 minutes without getting distracted - what's an employer to do?

Employees are unable to stay focused on daily, work-related tasks, with 59% saying they can’t go 30 minutes without encountering a distraction toward something non-work related, a recent study has revealed.

The research, from productivity analytics platform Insightful, found that phone notifications and other colleagues distracting them we both reasons for their minds being pulled elsewhere during the working day – with 79% of workers saying they can’t go an entire hour without getting distracted.