Valerie Mann, Chief People Officer at Elder HQ - crafting a people strategy for growth

Growth and productivity are on the minds of every people manager at the moment. And it can be difficult to know how to create a culture where productivity comes hand-in-hand with wellbeing and happiness.

In this episode, we sat down for a conversation with Valerie Mann, Chief People Officer at Elder HQ to explore how you can drive healthy productivity in your workforce, the link between wellbeing and productivity, how your benefits offering relates to your overall business performance, and much more.