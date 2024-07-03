HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
2nd July 2024
Watch on demand
2 mins read

'Pretty privilege' | Selfies on a CV - is it ever OK?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Selfies on a CV - is it ever OK?

The way we recruit has changed tremendously over the years. Artificial intelligence and desires to hire in a more diverse way have altered the avenues firms take to seek out the best talent for themselves.

This has been especially true from the perspective of candidates, many of whom use Generative AI tools like ChatGPT to help them in their application processes.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 7 mins read

L&D report | Frontline worker training: Insights & strategies for HR leaders

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

Mass redundancies | Man Utd axes 250 jobs as owners continue cost-cutting & cultural overhaul

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

AI-hiring | 'In machines we trust' but is ChatGPT-recruitment foolproof?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

2024-25 Public Sector Recruitment Report: How Are Public Sector Budget Cuts Hurting Talent Acquisition?

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni