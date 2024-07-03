Selfies on a CV - is it ever OK?

The way we recruit has changed tremendously over the years. Artificial intelligence and desires to hire in a more diverse way have altered the avenues firms take to seek out the best talent for themselves.
This has been especially true from the perspective of candidates, many of whom use Generative AI tools like ChatGPT to help them in their application processes.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from