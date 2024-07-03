Keir Starmer's 6pm Friday 'clocking off' plan backed by HR experts

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, recently faced criticism after stating that he would ring-fence Friday evenings to spend time with his family if elected Prime Minister.

The backlash, primarily from Tory circles in the final days of General Election campaigning, suggested that his comments were a sign of weak commitment to the demanding role of Prime Minister. However, many experts and public figures have defended Starmer, emphasising the importance of work-life balance and its positive impact on productivity and leadership.