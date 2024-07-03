HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
2nd July 2024
Watch on demand
3 mins read

Six-day week | Greece introduces longer work week to boost economic growth

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Greece introduces longer work week to boost economic growth

Greece has become the first EU country to introduce a six-day working week for its citizens, citing a need for growth amid a shrinking population as the reason for the controversial move.

From Monday, the country, which was once worst impacted by the 2008 economic crisis, will begin a 48-hour working week to drive productivity.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Apple scrutinised after IPhone factory refuses to hire married women
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

Manufacturing mistreatment | Apple scrutinised after IPhone factory refuses to hire married women

The forgotten employment law taking the sidelines during the election
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 6 mins read

On pause | The forgotten employment law taking the sidelines during the election

Shein's CEO keeps such a low profile that even his staff don't recognise him - is this a good strategy?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 7 mins read

Low-key leaders | Shein's CEO keeps such a low profile that even his staff don't recognise him - is this a good...

The Future of Work: Embracing Flexibility and Digital Proficiency
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

The Future of Work: Embracing Flexibility and Digital Proficiency

How to turn inefficient employees into high performers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

How to turn inefficient employees into high performers

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni