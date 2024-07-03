Greece introduces longer work week to boost economic growth

Greece has become the first EU country to introduce a six-day working week for its citizens, citing a need for growth amid a shrinking population as the reason for the controversial move.
From Monday, the country, which was once worst impacted by the 2008 economic crisis, will begin a 48-hour working week to drive productivity.
