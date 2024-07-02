Apple scrutinised after IPhone factory refuses to hire married women

An Apple factory that manufactures IPhones is being investigated for allegedly rejecting married women in the hiring process for assembly jobs.
A Reuters investigations alleges that Foxconn, one of the world’s largest contract manufacturers, had excluded married women from the hiring process at IPhone’s main manufacturing cite in the Tamil Nadu region near Chennai, India.
