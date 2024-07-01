Worker sues bosses who sent her birthday card despite not wanting to celebrate it

An employment tribunal has ruled that sending a birthday card to a colleague, who explicitly stated they did not wish to celebrate, could be considered harassment.
The conclusion was reached in the case of Ms H Toure, a tax worker who successfully sued HMRC after her superiors sent her a birthday card despite her clear objections.
