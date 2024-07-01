HR Tech 2024
'Repeated contact' | Worker sues bosses who sent her birthday card despite not wanting to celebrate it

Worker sues bosses who sent her birthday card despite not wanting to celebrate it

An employment tribunal has ruled that sending a birthday card to a colleague, who explicitly stated they did not wish to celebrate, could be considered harassment. 

The conclusion was reached in the case of Ms H Toure, a tax worker who successfully sued HMRC after her superiors sent her a birthday card despite her clear objections.

