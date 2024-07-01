HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
2nd July 2024
Register Now
5 mins read

Inclusion | Sainsbury's rapped after sick manager omitted from International Men's Day post

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Sainsbury's rapped after sick manager omitted from International Men's Day post

A Sainsbury’s manager has won a disability discrimination tribunal after being left out of a social media post celebrating International Men's Day.

Darren Cooper said he felt “violated” when, in November 2022, the branch of Sainsbury’s he worked at marked International Men’s Day with a celebratory social media post acknowledging the contributions of male employees. 

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Worker sues bosses who sent her 'unwanted' birthday card
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

'Repeated contact' | Worker sues bosses who sent her 'unwanted' birthday card

The forgotten employment law taking the sidelines during the election
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 6 mins read

On pause | The forgotten employment law taking the sidelines during the election

Shein's CEO keeps such a low profile that even his staff don't recognise him - is this a good strategy?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 7 mins read

Low-key leaders | Shein's CEO keeps such a low profile that even his staff don't recognise him - is this a good...

The Future of Work: Embracing Flexibility and Digital Proficiency
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

The Future of Work: Embracing Flexibility and Digital Proficiency

Rethinking Talent Development
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

Rethinking Talent Development

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni