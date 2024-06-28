Post Office CFO quits after being off sick for the past year, amid claims of row with CEO

The Post Office's Chief Finance Officer has quit his role after being off work for more than a year on sick leave, amid rumours of a clash between him and the company's CEO.
Group CFO Alisdair Cameron, who had been with the organisation for nearly a decade, announced his departure via email to staff earlier this week.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from