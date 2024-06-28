HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
2nd July 2024
Register Now
2 mins read

Owner(s) | Can employee-ownership give staff an entrepreneurial mindset?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Can employee-ownership give staff an entrepreneurial mindset?

An employee-owned model is characterised by a company’s employees owning shares in the business or the right to the value of shares in the firm.

The UK government introduced an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) in 2014, with a long-term plan to incentivise companies to move to the model. Since, over 700 organisations in the UK have adopted this model.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Players' union set to question Manchester United's handling of women's team
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

PFA probe | Players' union set to question Manchester United's handling of women's team

Ensuring the ongoing mental health support for your remote workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

WFH Wellbeing | Ensuring the ongoing mental health support for your remote workers

Coaching not ratings: AstraZeneca's SVP on how the pharma giant ditched performance management for performance development
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 8 mins read

Interviews | Coaching not ratings: AstraZeneca's SVP on how the pharma giant ditched performance management...

The Future of Work: Embracing Flexibility and Digital Proficiency
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

The Future of Work: Embracing Flexibility and Digital Proficiency

How to turn inefficient employees into high performers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

How to turn inefficient employees into high performers

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni